Numerai GP LLC Acquires Shares of 16,564 Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 1,701.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMCI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.58.

Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $883.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

