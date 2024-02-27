Numerai GP LLC Cuts Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Numerai GP LLC reduced its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 50.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth approximately $848,000. Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the third quarter worth approximately $3,387,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 694,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after acquiring an additional 66,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,479,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,945,000 after acquiring an additional 584,257 shares during the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 5,419 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,508.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 5,419 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,508.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,778.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,879 shares of company stock worth $305,683. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $36.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.01 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPRE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get Our Latest Report on GPRE

About Green Plains

(Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.