Numerai GP LLC Has $198,000 Stock Holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Numerai GP LLC decreased its position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,608 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Accolade were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Accolade by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Accolade by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Accolade alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 21,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $323,380.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,147,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 65,618 shares of company stock valued at $956,621 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Accolade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.27% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays started coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accolade presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Read Our Latest Report on ACCD

About Accolade

(Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.