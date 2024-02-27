Numerai GP LLC Has $206,000 Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Numerai GP LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 89.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30,819 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 77.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 51.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 51.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 109.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 132.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of VICR opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.52. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $98.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Vicor had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

