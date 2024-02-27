Numerai GP LLC Invests $295,000 in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $22,056,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after buying an additional 2,749,573 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $17,366,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,723,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

ETRN stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETRN shares. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

