Numerai GP LLC Invests $325,000 in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in DoorDash by 448.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 1,274.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 7,242.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $9,143,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,962,689.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 481,584 shares of company stock valued at $49,835,000. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DASH opened at $119.89 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $126.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.35.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.27.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

