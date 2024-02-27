Numerai GP LLC Makes New $98,000 Investment in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Holley by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 83,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Holley by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 587,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 217,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Holley by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,575,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after acquiring an additional 431,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Holley by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Holley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Holley Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Holley stock opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. Holley Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The company has a market cap of $537.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83.

Holley Profile

Holley Inc operates as designer, marketer, and manufacturer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

