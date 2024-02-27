Numerai GP LLC Makes New Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of PTON opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $151,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTON. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.73.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

