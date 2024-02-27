Numerai GP LLC Makes New Investment in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in SiTime by 479.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,706,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,655 shares in the company, valued at $53,706,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,945,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,052 shares of company stock valued at $499,523. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $95.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.53 and a 200-day moving average of $115.17. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $81.09 and a 1 year high of $142.88.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

