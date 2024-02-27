Numerai GP LLC Makes New Investment in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEAV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Weave Communications by 443.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Weave Communications by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Weave Communications by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEAV. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weave Communications Stock Up 19.7 %

Weave Communications stock opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $885.05 million, a P/E ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

