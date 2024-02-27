Numerai GP LLC Sells 117,613 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Numerai GP LLC lessened its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,613 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Arvinas by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arvinas by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Arvinas by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Arvinas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

ARVN opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $53.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.66.

ARVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arvinas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

