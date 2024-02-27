Numerai GP LLC Sells 4,375 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Numerai GP LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LFST. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 68,759 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 24,446 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 24,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 113,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $741,204.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,676,628.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

