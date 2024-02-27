Numerai GP LLC Sells 458,579 Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Numerai GP LLC cut its holdings in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) by 90.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,579 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Borr Drilling were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its holdings in Borr Drilling by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 22,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Borr Drilling by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Borr Drilling by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Borr Drilling by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of Borr Drilling stock opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $963.74 million, a PE ratio of 79.01 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Borr Drilling Limited has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $9.01.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.86%.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

