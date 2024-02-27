Numerai GP LLC Sells 8,068 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Numerai GP LLC cut its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21,195.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,655,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,311,000 after buying an additional 11,600,658 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 397.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,882,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,420,000 after buying an additional 4,699,682 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,986,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,531,000 after buying an additional 3,013,692 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 116.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,306,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,607,000 after buying an additional 2,313,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,352,000 after buying an additional 2,013,253 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

