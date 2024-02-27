Numerai GP LLC Takes $53,000 Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1,585.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

3D Systems Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

3D Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.