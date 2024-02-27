NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.70.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 107.61%. The firm had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 298.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 394,719 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,401,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Stories

