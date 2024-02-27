Nutanix (NTNX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Nutanix to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nutanix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nutanix Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $58.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.61. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $59.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $4,013,490.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,781,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $4,013,490.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,781,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 157,229 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,868 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the second quarter worth $50,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Nutanix by 50.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

