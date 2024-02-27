Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up approximately 1.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $13,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.50. 741,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 85.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTR has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NTR

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.