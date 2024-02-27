Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,171,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,305 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises about 1.0% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 1.25% of Nutrien worth $381,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.53.

Shares of NTR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.43. 614,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,304. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.69. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 85.38%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

