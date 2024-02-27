Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NCDL opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $17.96.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

