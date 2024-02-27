Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Acquired by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 465.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUBD traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 526 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,877. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $22.59.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

