O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,610 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $8,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 322.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 85.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total value of $1,528,778.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,323.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $196.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.15. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Argus cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

