O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 2,366 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $89.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.43. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.