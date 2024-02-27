O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 4,446 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of KBR worth $9,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,765 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of KBR by 8,845.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 813,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,776,000 after acquiring an additional 804,279 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,359,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,468,000 after acquiring an additional 678,185 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,394,000.

Get KBR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KBR from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.34%.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.