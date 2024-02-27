O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 8,570 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $10,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $610,247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618,603 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,342,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Ferguson by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,753,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,817,000 after buying an additional 1,799,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,767,000.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FERG shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Ferguson Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $210.96 on Tuesday. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $123.17 and a 52-week high of $211.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.