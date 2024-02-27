O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $8,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Nutrien by 1.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,708,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,374,000 after buying an additional 214,299 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Nutrien by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,091,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,638,000 after buying an additional 282,531 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,057,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,121,000 after purchasing an additional 131,418 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,262,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,062,000 after purchasing an additional 48,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 43.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTR. Raymond James cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nutrien from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.53.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.69. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.38%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

