O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $7.25 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,991 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,918,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $698,923,000 after purchasing an additional 144,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

DUK stock opened at $90.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.31. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.49%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

