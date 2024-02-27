O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,137 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 883.4% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,256,891 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $469,896,000 after purchasing an additional 146,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 31.9% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 82,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $104.51 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

