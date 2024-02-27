O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,225 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,383,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,506,819,000 after acquiring an additional 43,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,382,000 after acquiring an additional 192,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after acquiring an additional 170,958 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $670.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $603.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.07. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $674.66. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.44%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $556.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Rentals

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.