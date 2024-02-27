O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,680 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,682 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,680 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $94.28 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $106.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.