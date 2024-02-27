O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,681 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $501,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 38,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. UBS Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $229.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.57. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

