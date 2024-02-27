O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 105.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Redburn Atlantic lowered MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $578.21.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $567.93 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.55 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $563.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.56.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

