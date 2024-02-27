O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 217,295 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,753,820 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 217,295 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 54,076.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of TKC opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $5.73.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

