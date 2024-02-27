O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 32,064 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,064 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

NYSE GPC opened at $148.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 40.73%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

