O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,422 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $7,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ORIX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,839,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ORIX by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 439,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,225,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIX by 262.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 222,350 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of ORIX by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 149,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ORIX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

IX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $104.32 on Tuesday. ORIX Co. has a 12 month low of $79.64 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.82.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

