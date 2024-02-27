Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 170.66% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.35) earnings per share.

Shares of OPAD stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $237.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.15. Offerpad Solutions has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $15.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Offerpad Solutions by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Offerpad Solutions by 43.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter worth $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Offerpad Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Offerpad Solutions by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the period.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Offerpad Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company's platform enables customers to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

