OFS Capital (OFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect OFS Capital to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

OFS Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OFS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.53. 4,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company has a market cap of $154.50 million, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in OFS Capital by 59.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in OFS Capital by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in OFS Capital by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 22,668 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OFS Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

