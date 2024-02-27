Okeanis Eco Tankers (ECO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Down 3.2 %

Okeanis Eco Tankers stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.23. 71,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,362. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.46.

Institutional Trading of Okeanis Eco Tankers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $18,159,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $3,499,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,250,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $781,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Company Profile

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a tanker company, engages in the ownership, chartering and operation of oil tanker vessels worldwide. The company also provides various shipping services, such as technical support, maintenance, and insurance consulting services. It operates a fleet of six modern scrubber-fitted Suezmax tankers and eight modern scrubber-fitted VLCC tankers.

