Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Mckinley Capital Management LLC

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.89. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $34.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.49.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

