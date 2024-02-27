OMG Network Price Tops $0.78 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001380 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $109.93 million and approximately $27.07 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00068249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00022836 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006947 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007535 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001425 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.