OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 339,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 365,463 shares.The stock last traded at $6.29 and had previously closed at $5.73.

OABI has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OmniAb in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $738.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OABI. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in OmniAb in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

