One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 270.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,511,000 after acquiring an additional 827,253 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 248.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,787,000 after acquiring an additional 371,020 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,430,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,292,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,903,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $190.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.98 and a 200-day moving average of $179.09. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $162.48 and a 52 week high of $192.25.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

