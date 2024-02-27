ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

OKE has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.18.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE stock opened at $72.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $73.83.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

ONEOK announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

