ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.450-5.140 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $72.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ONEOK has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $73.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.66%.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,676,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,892,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439,896 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,703,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,136,000 after buying an additional 610,219 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after buying an additional 527,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,978,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,198 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

