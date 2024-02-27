ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.45-$5.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.19. 1,653,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.63. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $75.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.66%.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.18.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,676,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,892,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439,896 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ONEOK by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,703,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,136,000 after buying an additional 610,219 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after buying an additional 527,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,978,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

