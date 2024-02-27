Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stake Lessened by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,339,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.86% of Open Text worth $82,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Open Text by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTEX traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.16. 221,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,392. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $45.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 22.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.77%.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Open Text from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

