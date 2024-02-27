Open Text Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Open Text has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Open Text has a payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Open Text to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.92. 113,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Open Text has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $45.47. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 81.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Text will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Open Text from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,209,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,986,000 after buying an additional 123,090 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 889.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,614,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,818 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,953,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,642,000 after purchasing an additional 107,702 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,857,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,371,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,568,000 after purchasing an additional 59,042 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

