Operose Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 410 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.32.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $159.43 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $166.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.55 and its 200 day moving average is $144.55.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

