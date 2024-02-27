Operose Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,211 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

NYSE BHP opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day moving average is $59.91. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

