Operose Advisors LLC Has $64,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 159.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMR opened at $106.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.91 and a 200 day moving average of $95.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $107.08. The company has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

